Jackson State hosts Rozier and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (2-3) at Jackson State Tigers (0-5) Jackson, Mississippi; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Jackson State…

Winthrop Eagles (2-3) at Jackson State Tigers (0-5)

Jackson, Mississippi; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Jackson State after Kareem Rozier scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 84-83 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 0-5 to start the season. Jackson State is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Winthrop is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Jackson State is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 85.0 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 102.8 Jackson State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3%.

Rozier averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Daylen Berry is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.