Jackson State hosts Arkansas State following Shannon’s 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-3) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (0-3) Jackson, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-3) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (0-3)

Jackson, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Jackson State after Zyion Shannon scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 81-58 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Jackson State went 7-2 at home a season ago while going 16-15 overall. The Lady Tigers averaged 9.9 assists per game on 19.9 made field goals last season.

The Red Wolves are 1-2 in road games. Arkansas State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.