Jackson State faces Louisiana on 6-game slide

Jackson State Tigers (0-6) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State heads into the matchup against Louisiana after losing six games in a row.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-1 at home. Louisiana allows 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Jackson State is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Louisiana averages 58.7 points per game, 40.3 fewer points than the 99.0 Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points lower than Louisiana has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dorian Finister is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.0 points.

Jayme Mitchell is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 12.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.

