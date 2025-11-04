Jackson scores 23, South Dakota State beats Merrimack 75-66 to open season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jaden Jackson had 23 points in South Dakota State’s 75-66 win against Merrimack on Monday.…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jaden Jackson had 23 points in South Dakota State’s 75-66 win against Merrimack on Monday.

Jackson also contributed five rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mors scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Damon Wilkinson had 10 points.

The Warriors were led by Tye Dorset, who recorded 19 points. Ernest Shelton added 15 points and three steals for Merrimack. Andres Marrero had 13 points.

