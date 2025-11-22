Jackson Rasmussen scores 22 to lead Idaho over Eastern Oregon 97-68

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen had 22 points in Idaho’s 97-68 victory over Eastern Oregon on Saturday night. Rasmussen…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen had 22 points in Idaho’s 97-68 victory over Eastern Oregon on Saturday night.

Rasmussen shot 9 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Vandals (3-2). Miles Klapper scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kolton Mitchell shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Mountaineers were led in scoring by Keilan Torkornoo and Eamon Monahan, who scored 11 points apiece. James Bodily had 10 points.

