Jackson has 17 as Butler downs IU Indianapolis 112-80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 17 points helped Butler defeat IU Indianapolis 112-80 on Saturday.

Jackson also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (2-0). Azavier Robinson scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added six rebounds. Finley Bizjack shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Matt Compas led the way for the Jaguars (0-3) with 25 points and five steals. Finley Woodward added 12 points, six assists and two steals. Kyler D’Augustino finished with 11 points and three steals.

Butler took the lead for good with 13:30 left in the first half. The score was 51-38 at halftime, with Jackson racking up 13 points. Butler pulled away with a 20-2 run in the second half. Bizjack led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

