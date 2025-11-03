Jackson, Chammaa both score 21 to lead Arkansas State past Ohio 89-85

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Chandler Jackson and Joey Chammaa scored 21 points each to Arkansas State to an 89-85 win…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Chandler Jackson and Joey Chammaa scored 21 points each to Arkansas State to an 89-85 win over Ohio on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Jackson had eight rebounds and five assists for the Red Wolves, and scored their final four points from the free throw line. Chammaa was 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and made seven free throws off the bench.

Jaxon Ellingsworth added 14 points, making all six of his free throw attempts.

The Bobcats took a 39-32 lead into the half, but the Red Wolves chipped away, outscoring them 57-46 in the second half.

Aidan Hadaway led the way for the Bobcats with 28 points and six rebounds. Jackson Paveletzke added 16 points and two steals. Javan Simmons finished with 14 points.

