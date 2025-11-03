Jackson adds 15, all 5 starters score in double digits as William & Mary beats Georgian Court 110-63

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (AP) — Ryan Jackson Jr. scored 15 points off the bench, and all five starters reached double figures…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (AP) — Ryan Jackson Jr. scored 15 points off the bench, and all five starters reached double figures for William helped William & Mary defeat Georgian Court 110-63 in a season opener for both teams on Monday.

Jackson was 7-of-8 shooting from the field for the Tribe. Cade Haskins led the starters with 14 points, along with six rebounds and three blocks. Kilian Brockhoff, Chase Lowe, and Kyle Pulliam all had 11 points.

William & Mary stretched to 56-26 lead at halftime, with Haskins’ nine points 4-of-4 shooting and a 3-pointer leading the way.

Cameron Edmonds led the Lions in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five steals. Kam Waters was Georgian Court’s only other player in double figures, adding 13 points and two steals.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.