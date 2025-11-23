Jack Campion scores 15 as SIU Edwardsville tops Alabama State 83-68 in Air Force Classic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jack Campion scored 15 points and SIU Edwardsville beat Alabama State 83-68 on Sunday at…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jack Campion scored 15 points and SIU Edwardsville beat Alabama State 83-68 on Sunday at the Air Force Classic.

Campion also had five assists for the Cougars (4-3). Jordan Pickett scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line, adding eight rebounds. Myles Thompson shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Hornets (3-4) were led in scoring by Micah Simpsom, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Asjon Anderson added 18 points and four assists. Tyler Byrd scored nine.

