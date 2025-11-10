Jabri Fitzpatrick scores 23 to lead New Haven over UMass Lowell 73-67

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 23 points as New Haven beat UMass Lowell 73-67 on Monday. Fitzpatrick also…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 23 points as New Haven beat UMass Lowell 73-67 on Monday.

Fitzpatrick also had six rebounds for the Chargers (1-3). Najimi George scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor. Kheni Briggs added 11 points.

Darrel Yepdo led the way for the River Hawks (1-2) with 17 points. JJ Massaquoi had 16 points and Xavier Spencer finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

