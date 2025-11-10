Live Radio
Jabri Fitzpatrick scores 23 to lead New Haven over UMass Lowell 73-67

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 9:28 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 23 points as New Haven beat UMass Lowell 73-67 on Monday.

Fitzpatrick also had six rebounds for the Chargers (1-3). Najimi George scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor. Kheni Briggs added 11 points.

Darrel Yepdo led the way for the River Hawks (1-2) with 17 points. JJ Massaquoi had 16 points and Xavier Spencer finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

