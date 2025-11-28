Iwuala scores 20, Thienou, Peterson key down the stretch, No. 13 Ole Miss women top Wisconsin 65-56

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala scored 20 points and Sira Thienou drained a critical 3-pointer and No. 13…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala scored 20 points and Sira Thienou drained a critical 3-pointer and No. 13 Mississippi held off Wisconsin 65-56 in the Daytona Beach Classic on Friday.

Ole Miss had an 18-point lead late in the third quarter but the Badgers were within two when Cotie McMahon found Thienou in the left corner for the shot that made it 59-54. Kaitlin Peterson made six free throws after a miss, a turnover and a late Wisconsin basket.

Peterson had 12 points, going 10 of 10 from the line for the Rebels (6-0).

Destiny Howell scored 14 points, going 4 of 5 behind the arc, for the Badgers (6-2). Breauna Ware and Kyrah Daniels both added 10 points.

Wisconsin shot 48% with seven 3’s but had 24 turnovers that led to 30 points for Ole Miss. The Rebels, who shot 37%, were 17 of 26 from the line, while the Badgers were 5 of 8.

Ole Miss dominated the third quarter, using a 15-0 run to open an 18-point lead. Peterson had four free throws and a layup, McMahon had a layup and her 3-pointer that made it 46-28. Iwuala also had four points.

But Wisconsin battled back, using a 12-0 run, starting with Ware’s three-point play and ending with a layup, to close within 48-44 early in the fourth quarter. Three-pointers from Howell and Ronnie Porter pulled the Badgers within 54-52 with 2:56 left.

Ware and Howell hit 3-pointers to give Wisconsin a 10-8 lead after one quarter when the Badgers shot 4 of 14 and the Rebels 3 of 18. Ole Miss went on top 37-34 at the half.

Up next

Wisconsin plays James Madison and Ole Miss faces George Mason on Saturday in their final games.

