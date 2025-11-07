Ivisic leads No. 17 Illinois against FGCU after 21-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -27.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois hosts FGCU after Tomislav Ivisic scored 21 points in Illinois’ 113-55 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

Illinois finished 13-4 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Fighting Illini gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

FGCU finished 13-6 in ASUN games and 7-9 on the road last season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 69.7 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.