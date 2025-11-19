Live Radio
IU Indianapolis visits Evansville following Foster’s 28-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:51 AM

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-2) at Evansville Purple Aces (0-4)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Evansville after Nevaeh Foster scored 28 points in IU Indianapolis’ 75-67 win against the Bradley Braves.

Evansville finished 7-7 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Purple Aces averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second-chance points and bench points last season.

IU Indianapolis went 3-12 on the road and 9-21 overall a season ago. The Jaguars gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

