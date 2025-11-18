IU Indianapolis visits Charleston Southern after Blaine’s 22-point showing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 191.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts IU Indianapolis after Brycen Blaine scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-77 loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Buccaneers are 1-0 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks third in the Big South with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Reis Jones averaging 3.0.

The Jaguars are 1-2 in road games. IU Indianapolis averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Charleston Southern is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 52.0% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis scores 15.4 more points per game (96.6) than Charleston Southern allows to opponents (81.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaine is shooting 44.0% and averaging 24.0 points for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Matt Compas is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kyler D’Augustino is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.