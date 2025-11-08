IU Indianapolis visits Butler following Ajayi’s 24-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (0-2) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0) Indianapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (0-2) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 192

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays IU Indianapolis after Michael Ajayi scored 24 points in Butler’s 88-58 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Butler went 9-8 at home a season ago while going 15-20 overall. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 74.9 points per game and shoot 44.2% from the field last season.

IU Indianapolis went 10-22 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 30.9 from deep.

