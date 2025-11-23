IU Indianapolis visits Air Force after Dragas’ 20-point outing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-5) at Air Force Falcons (2-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-5) at Air Force Falcons (2-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4.5; over/under is 181.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Air Force after JP Dragas scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis’ 101-80 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Falcons have gone 2-3 in home games. Air Force gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 1-3 away from home. IU Indianapolis has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Air Force’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Air Force gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Hobin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Eli Robinson is shooting 56.3% and averaging 11.8 points.

Matt Compas is shooting 56.4% and averaging 14.7 points for the Jaguars. Kyler D’Augustino is averaging 14.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.