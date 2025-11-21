IU Indianapolis takes on Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (2-3) vs. IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars…

Alabama State Hornets (2-3) vs. IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 184.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Alabama State at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Jaguars are 2-4 in non-conference play. IU Indianapolis ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Edwards averaging 1.5.

The Hornets are 2-3 in non-conference play. Alabama State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that IU Indianapolis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler D’Augustino is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Jaguars. Matt Compas is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 58.8%.

Micah Simpsom is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 17 points. Asjon Anderson is averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.