IU Indianapolis plays Northwestern for non-conference showdown

IU Indianapolis Jaguars at Northwestern Wildcats Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and IU Indianapolis meet in…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and IU Indianapolis meet in non-conference action.

Northwestern finished 9-18 overall a season ago while going 6-11 at home. The Wildcats averaged 68.2 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point distance last season.

IU Indianapolis went 8-13 in Horizon play and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 63.4 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.