IU Indianapolis opens season at home against Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores at IU Indianapolis Jaguars

Indianapolis; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Indiana State for the season opener.

IU Indianapolis finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 9-21 overall. The Jaguars averaged 11.9 assists per game on 21.9 made field goals last season.

Indiana State finished 4-28 overall last season while going 3-15 on the road. The Sycamores averaged 65.8 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

