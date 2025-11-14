IU Indianapolis Jaguars to face Eastern Michigan Eagles on the road

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5;…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 186.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts IU Indianapolis.

Eastern Michigan finished 16-16 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 76.5 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

IU Indianapolis went 4-12 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Jaguars averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 30.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

