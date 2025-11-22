IU Indianapolis Jaguars play the Marshall Thundering Herd Sunday

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2)

Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis travels to Marshall for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Thundering Herd are 3-1 in home games. Marshall is the top team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 51.7 points while holding opponents to 35.0% shooting.

The Jaguars have gone 0-2 away from home. IU Indianapolis gives up 70.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Marshall is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.8% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 35.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 35.0% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Thundering Herd. Olivia Olson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Nevaeh Foster is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars. Hailey Smith is averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

