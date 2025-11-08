IU Indianapolis Jaguars host the Ball State Cardinals in non-conference action

Ball State Cardinals (1-0) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-1) Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Ball…

Ball State Cardinals (1-0) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-1)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Ball State in out-of-conference action.

IU Indianapolis finished 9-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Ball State finished 19-2 in MAC games and 10-3 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

