IU Indianapolis hosts LIU following Tinsley’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 5:02 AM

Long Island Sharks (0-1) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (0-1)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays LIU after Kameron Tinsley scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 118-102 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

IU Indianapolis went 10-22 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Jaguars averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 30.9 from beyond the arc.

LIU went 17-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

