IU Indianapolis hosts Indiana State in season opener

Indiana State Sycamores at IU Indianapolis Jaguars

Indianapolis; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Indiana State in the season opener.

IU Indianapolis went 6-7 at home last season while going 9-21 overall. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Indiana State went 4-28 overall with a 3-15 record on the road a season ago. The Sycamores gave up 78.1 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

