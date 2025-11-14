IU Indianapolis hosts Bradley after Nelson’s 28-point outing

Bradley Braves (1-0) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-2) Indianapolis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces IU Indianapolis after…

Bradley Braves (1-0) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-2)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces IU Indianapolis after Kaylen Nelson scored 28 points in Bradley’s 78-64 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

IU Indianapolis finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 9-21 overall. The Jaguars averaged 63.4 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 18.6 from 3-point range.

Bradley finished 14-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 58.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

