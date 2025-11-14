Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » IU Indianapolis hosts Bradley…

IU Indianapolis hosts Bradley after Nelson’s 28-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:45 AM

Bradley Braves (1-0) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-2)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces IU Indianapolis after Kaylen Nelson scored 28 points in Bradley’s 78-64 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

IU Indianapolis finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 9-21 overall. The Jaguars averaged 63.4 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 18.6 from 3-point range.

Bradley finished 14-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 58.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up