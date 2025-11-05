IU Indianapolis faces LIU after Tinsley’s 22-point game

Long Island Sharks (0-1) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (0-1) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts LIU…

Long Island Sharks (0-1) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (0-1)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts LIU after Kameron Tinsley scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 118-102 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

IU Indianapolis went 6-8 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Jaguars averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

LIU finished 13-5 in NEC play and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 8.2 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.