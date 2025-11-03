Ituka’s 19 off the bench lead Northern Illinois 102-82 over UL Monroe

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 19 points off the bench, and Gustav Winther added 18 in Northern Illinois’…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 19 points off the bench, and Gustav Winther added 18 in Northern Illinois’ 102-82 win against UL Monroe on Monday, in a season opener for both teams.

Ituka made four 3-pointers and went 6-of-11 shooting. Winther was 8-of-10 shooting, with 10 rebounds and a couple of blocks. Makhai Valentine had 16 points with 8 rebounds.

The Huskies took a 45-38 lead into the half, then broke the game open early in the second half with a 22-5 run.

The Warhawks were led by Krystian Lewis with 22 points and five assists. UL Monroe also got 16 points and two blocks from Przemek Hartman.

