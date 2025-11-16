Isaline Alexander scores 20 points and No. 24 Michigan State women drub Western Michigan 98-44

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Isaline Alexander scored 20 points off the bench and No. 24 Michigan State thrashed Western…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Isaline Alexander scored 20 points off the bench and No. 24 Michigan State thrashed Western Michigan 98-44 on Sunday.

Alexander, a senior whose past two seasons were cut short by injury, was 9-for-9 shooting and made 2 of 5 free throws.

Grace VanSlooten had 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan State (4-0). Kennedy Blair delivered 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Rashunda Jones scored 13 points.

The Spartans scored the first 18 points of the game and led 31-5 after one quarter. Michigan State dominated the third quarter in similar fashion, outscoring the Broncos 33-7 due in large part to a scoring streak of 21-2.

The Spartans had a huge 39-1 advantage in points after turnovers. Western Michigan turned it over 29 times compared to only four miscues for Michigan State.

De’Ahna Richardson scored 11 points and Kailey Starks 10 for the Broncos (1-3). Ariana Wilkes had 10 rebounds and the Broncos outrebounded the Spartans 43-37.

Michigan State entered the game second in the NCAA and second in the Big Ten in assists per game, averaging 27.3. The Spartans had 28 assists on Sunday.

The Spartans have won 12 in a row in the series after trailing 8-7 in the early days of the in-state matchup.

Up next

Michigan State: Eastern Illinois visits on Thursday.

Western Michigan: The Broncos host Roosevelt on Tuesday.

