Isaiah Moses, Straton Rogers lead Eastern Washington over Eastern Oregon 91-73

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Moses scored 22 points and Straton Rogers notched a double-double to propel Eastern Washington to a 91-73 victory over Eastern Oregon on Monday night.

Moses made 8 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers for the Eagles (1-4), adding five assists. Rogers totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Kire Huie had 14 points for the Eagles, while reserve Jojo Anderson scored 13 and Alton Hamilton IV pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

James Bodily came off the bench to score 16 for the Mountaineers. Eamon Monahan had 13 points and Trent Rogers scored 10.

