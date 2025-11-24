Isaac Celiscar, Nick Townsend lead Yale to 97-94 victory over Akron at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Isaac Celiscar had 23 points, Nick Townsend scored 21 with 10 assists and Yale…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Isaac Celiscar had 23 points, Nick Townsend scored 21 with 10 assists and Yale beat Akron 97-94 on Monday night at the Paradise Jam.

Celiscar shot 8 of 9 from the field and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (6-1). Townsend made 8 of 14 shots and added six rebounds. Riley Fox went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Tavari Johnson had 35 points and eight assists to pace the Zips (5-2). Shammah Scott added 25 points and Amani Lyles scored 12 points with two steals.

Celiscar scored 12 points in the first half for Yale, who led 46-37 at intermission. Trevor Mullin’s 3-pointer with 4:30 left in the second half gave Yale the lead for good at 83-80. Mullin made two free throws with eight seconds left and Johnson missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot with a chance to tie.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

