Iowa takes on Chicago State, looks for 5th straight win

Chicago State Cougars (0-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa comes into a matchup with Chicago State as winners of four games in a row.

Iowa went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Hawkeyes shot 49.0% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 29.1% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

