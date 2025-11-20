Iowa plays Chicago State, looks for 5th straight victory

Chicago State Cougars (0-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -32.5;…

Chicago State Cougars (0-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -32.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Hawkeyes take on Chicago State.

Iowa went 17-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 23.4 bench points last season.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC scoring 66.2 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

