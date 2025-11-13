Iowa hosts Xavier following Anderson’s 29-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (2-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Iowa after…

Xavier Musketeers (2-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Iowa after Roddie Anderson III scored 29 points in Xavier’s 87-68 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Iowa finished 17-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawkeyes allowed opponents to score 79.7 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.

Xavier went 22-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Musketeers allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.