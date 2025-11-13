Iowa hosts Xavier following Anderson’s 29-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (2-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)
Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Iowa after Roddie Anderson III scored 29 points in Xavier’s 87-68 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.
Iowa finished 17-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawkeyes allowed opponents to score 79.7 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.
Xavier went 22-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Musketeers allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.
