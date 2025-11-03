Iowa hosts Robert Morris to start season

Robert Morris Colonials at Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Robert Morris in the season opener.
Iowa finished 12-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Hawkeyes allowed opponents to score 79.7 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.
Robert Morris went 8-6 on the road and 26-9 overall last season. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shot 44.2% from the field last season.
