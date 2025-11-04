Iowa hosts Robert Morris for season opener

Robert Morris Colonials at Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -22.5; over/under is…

Robert Morris Colonials at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -22.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Robert Morris in the season opener.

Iowa went 17-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawkeyes gave up 79.7 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Robert Morris finished 8-6 on the road and 26-9 overall a season ago. The Colonials averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

