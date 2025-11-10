Iona visits UMKC following Anthony’s 25-point game

Iona Gaels (1-0) at UMKC Roos (1-1) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits UMKC after…

Iona Gaels (1-0) at UMKC Roos (1-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits UMKC after CJ Anthony scored 25 points in Iona’s 81-73 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

UMKC finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Roos averaged 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Iona finished 17-17 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Gaels gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

