Iona Gaels to host the Hofstra Pride on Friday

Hofstra Pride at Iona Gaels

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on Hofstra.

Iona finished 7-7 at home last season while going 17-17 overall. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Hofstra finished 5-13 in CAA action and 5-9 on the road last season. The Pride averaged 66.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.9 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

