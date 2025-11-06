Iona Gaels to host Hofstra Pride Friday

Hofstra Pride at Iona Gaels New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Hofstra. Iona finished…

Hofstra Pride at Iona Gaels

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Hofstra.

Iona finished 17-17 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Gaels averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Hofstra finished 5-13 in CAA play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Pride averaged 13.5 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.