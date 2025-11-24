Iona Gaels and the Green Bay Phoenix square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Green Bay Phoenix (2-5) vs. Iona Gaels (5-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-5) vs. Iona Gaels (5-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Iona meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Gaels are 5-1 in non-conference play. Iona ranks second in the MAAC with 15.3 assists per game led by CJ Anthony averaging 6.2.

The Phoenix are 2-5 in non-conference play. Green Bay is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Iona is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.8% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.9%.

Marcus Hall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. CJ O’Hara is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.