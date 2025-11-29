Iona faces UIC

UIC Flames (4-3) vs. Iona Gaels (4-2) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC and Iona…

UIC Flames (4-3) vs. Iona Gaels (4-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC and Iona play at Hynes Athletics Center in New Rochelle, New York.

The Gaels have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Iona is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flames are 4-3 in non-conference play. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC with 11.6 assists per game led by Jessica Carrothers averaging 4.2.

Iona is shooting 33.9% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 42.5% UIC allows to opponents. UIC has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Zaccagnini is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 7.5 points. Isabellah Middleton is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.5 points.

Sara Zabrecky averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Julia Coleman is averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

