Iona faces Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (2-5) vs. Iona Gaels (5-1)
Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Iona squares off against Green Bay at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.
The Gaels are 5-1 in non-conference play. Iona averages 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.
The Phoenix are 2-5 in non-conference play. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon League giving up 77.1 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.
Iona scores 86.2 points, 9.1 more per game than the 77.1 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Iona allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Harris is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 11.7 points. CJ Anthony is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.3 points.
Marcus Hall is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 11.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.