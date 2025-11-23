Iona faces Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (2-5) vs. Iona Gaels (5-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona squares…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-5) vs. Iona Gaels (5-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona squares off against Green Bay at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Gaels are 5-1 in non-conference play. Iona averages 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Phoenix are 2-5 in non-conference play. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon League giving up 77.1 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

Iona scores 86.2 points, 9.1 more per game than the 77.1 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Harris is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 11.7 points. CJ Anthony is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.3 points.

Marcus Hall is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.