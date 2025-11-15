Indiana visits Florida State following Shavers’ 28-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (3-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Indiana…

Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (3-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Indiana after Jasmine Shavers scored 28 points in Florida State’s 89-64 win over the Nicholls Colonels.

Florida State finished 24-9 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Seminoles averaged 13.3 assists per game on 30.7 made field goals last season.

Indiana finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 5-6 on the road. The Hoosiers averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 27.5 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.