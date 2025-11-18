Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Indiana State visits SIU-Edwardsville…

Indiana State visits SIU-Edwardsville for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:46 AM

Indiana State Sycamores (2-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-1)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Indiana State in a non-conference matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville went 6-23 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Cougars averaged 13.2 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

Indiana State finished 2-17 in MVC action and 3-15 on the road last season. The Sycamores allowed opponents to score 78.1 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up