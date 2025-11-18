Indiana State visits SIU-Edwardsville for non-conference matchup

Indiana State Sycamores (2-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-1) Edwardsville, Illinois; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Indiana State…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-1)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Indiana State in a non-conference matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville went 6-23 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Cougars averaged 13.2 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

Indiana State finished 2-17 in MVC action and 3-15 on the road last season. The Sycamores allowed opponents to score 78.1 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

