Indiana State Sycamores to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Wednesday

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-2)
Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Louisiana Tech.
Indiana State finished 14-18 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Sycamores averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.5 last season.
Louisiana Tech went 20-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.
