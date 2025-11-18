Indiana State Sycamores to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Wednesday

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-2) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-2)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Louisiana Tech.

Indiana State finished 14-18 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Sycamores averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.5 last season.

Louisiana Tech went 20-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

