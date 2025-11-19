Live Radio
Indiana State Sycamores host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:42 AM

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-2)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Louisiana Tech in a non-conference matchup.

Indiana State went 14-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sycamores averaged 15.7 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Louisiana Tech finished 5-7 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

