Indiana State Sycamores and the Alcorn State Braves meet in Ruston, Louisiana

Alcorn State Braves (0-7) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (4-3)

Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Alcorn State at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana.

The Sycamores have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Indiana State has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Braves are 0-7 in non-conference play. Alcorn State averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Indiana State scores 72.7 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 87.7 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camp Wagner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Ian Scott is shooting 66.7% and averaging 12.9 points.

Shane Lancaster averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 8.9 points.

