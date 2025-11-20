Live Radio
Indiana puts home win streak on the line against Lindenwood

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:42 AM

Lindenwood Lions (2-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -34.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Lindenwood aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 19-13 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Lions have gone 0-3 away from home. Lindenwood is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

