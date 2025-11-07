Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Indiana hosts UIC after…

Indiana hosts UIC after Carrothers’ 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:58 AM

UIC Flames (0-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Indiana after Jessica Carrothers scored 28 points in UIC’s 78-63 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

Indiana went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Hoosiers gave up 64.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

UIC went 15-18 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Flames averaged 66.3 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up