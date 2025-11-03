Live Radio
Indiana hosts Lipscomb to open season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Lipscomb Bisons at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Lipscomb for the season opener.

Indiana went 20-13 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Lipscomb finished 13-7 in ASUN action and 6-9 on the road last season. The Bisons averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

