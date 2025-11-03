Indiana hosts Lipscomb to open season

Lipscomb Bisons at Indiana Hoosiers Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Lipscomb for the season opener.…

Lipscomb Bisons at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Lipscomb for the season opener.

Indiana went 20-13 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Lipscomb finished 13-7 in ASUN action and 6-9 on the road last season. The Bisons averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.