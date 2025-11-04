Live Radio
Indiana hosts Lipscomb for season opener

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:45 AM

Lipscomb Bisons at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Lipscomb in the season opener.

Indiana went 20-13 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 64.2 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Lipscomb finished 20-12 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Bisons averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 28.8 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

